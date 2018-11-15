ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) - Police in West Virginia say they are looking for a man who stole a large donation bin meant for the Children’s Miracle Network.

St. Albans Police Department spokesman Levi Pardee told news outlets on Wednesday that security footage shows a man going into a Dairy Queen, picking up the bin while no one was at the register and walking out with it.

Pardee says the funds donated go to help children in the community. He said the bin was supposed to be collected in a couple of weeks and he thinks there was about $200 inside it.





