YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. marshal shot and wounded a man who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants as he was trying to drive away from Yakima mobile home park.

Yakima police Lt. Mike Pollard says the 41-year-old man was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The Herald-Republic reports that the marshal who fired his gun is a member of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force that is assigned to track fugitives.

Law enforcement officials were trying to take the man into custody Wednesday afternoon when authorities say he tried to drive away in his SUV. One officer tried to use a stun gun but that wasn’t successful. That’s when the marshal fired at the man, striking him several times.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.