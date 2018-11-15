JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Police in South Carolina say an officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI while he was on his way to work.

Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath tells news outlets Sgt. Shane Smith was involved in a crash Wednesday night in Ladson shortly before he was arrested in James Island. No one was injured in the collision.

State Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern says the 44-year-old was stopped by a Charleston police officer not long after the crash. He says emergency dispatchers had received calls about a police vehicle driving erratically.

An arrest affidavit says troopers searched Smith’s SUV and found another person’s prescription bottle of oxycodone pills.

Gilreath says Smith is being placed on administrative leave and under internal investigation. It’s unclear if Smith has lawyer who could comment.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.