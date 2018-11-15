BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say they are seeking a 29-year-old transient in connection with a death of a Bangor man earlier this week.

Detectives say they are attempting to locate Donald Galleck, who is believed to be in the area of Bangor or Old Town. The Bangor Daily News reports Galleck is being sought as part of the investigation into the Tuesday death of 40-year-old Jason Moody.

Moody was found injured and unconscious on the streets of Bangor late Sunday after an apparent fight with another person. Authorities say Moody died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Sgt. Brent Beaulieu says an autopsy determined homicide as the manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bangor police.

