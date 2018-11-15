BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut have released surveillance footage of a vehicle they say was involved in a double fatal shooting on Halloween.

Authorities say a suspect or multiple suspects fired shots from a green Mazda minivan in Bridgeport, killing 41-year-old Myoshi Bagley and 28-year-old David Belle.

Police say Bagley, a mother of two, was not the intended target.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and the car captured in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police.

There have been eight homicides in the city so far this year.





