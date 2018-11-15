CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Prosecutors have accused a federal prison chaplain in New Hampshire of providing cellphones, tobacco, drugs, and other contraband to inmates in exchange for money.

Prosecutors say investigators seized Suboxone strips, tobacco and over $5,000 in proceeds from the office of 53-year-old Joseph Buenviaje at the federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire. He’s been charged with bribery of a public official and providing contraband in prison.

Buenviaje was scheduled for a court appearance Thursday afternoon. A message was left with his attorney.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General investigated the case, with support from Berlin prison’s Office of the Special Investigative Supervisor.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.