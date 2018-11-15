SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls man is accused of sexually abusing three girls dating back 15 years.

Bond for the 61-year-old man was set at $100,000 cash during an appearance in Minnehaha County court Wednesday. He’s accused of 12 charges of rape, aggravated incest and sexual contact with a child under 16.

The Argus Leader reports the three females, now in their teens or 20s, told investigators they were inappropriately touched multiple times when they were as young as 4 years old. Court documents say staff at one of the victims’ school alerted law enforcement that they were concerned the girl may have been sexually abused.

