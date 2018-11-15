SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An independent panel that oversees probes into conduct by Spokane police has order additional investigation into a resident’s complaint against an officer.

The Spokesman-Review reports the ombudsman commission authorized the probe Tuesday following the request by Spokane Police Ombudsman Bart Logue.

Police chief Craig Meidl had decided to treat the complaint about an officer’s demeanor as a category not worth additional investigation, but Logue says there isn’t enough information to determine if the complaint was well-founded.

A man protesting outside a campaign event for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers this summer claimed a plainclothes officer told him he would be arrested if he damaged the officer’s vehicle.

Commissioner James Wilburn says further investigation should clarify the complaint and the conflicting accounts about what led to officer’s alleged statement.

