TROY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York state attorney general’s office has filed to reinstate felony perjury and misconduct charges against a district attorney in connection with a fatal police shooting.

The Times Union of Albany reports Attorney General Barbara Underwood says in court motions that former Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove lied to a grand jury in 2017.

Underwood says Abelove testified the officer involved in the 2015 shooting in Troy did not waive his immunity to being prosecuted. The attorney general’s filing says that did not happen.

A judge previously dismissed a criminal indictment against Abelove, saying the attorney general’s office lacked jurisdiction to prosecute.

Abelove’s case became an issue in the November district attorney’s race, which he lost to his Democratic challenger.

His attorney says the attorney general’s motion is without merit.





