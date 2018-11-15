LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan Supreme Court justice who lost an election still will hear arguments in five cases Monday.

Justice Kurtis Wilder finished third in the race for two seats on the state’s highest court. The defeat last week means his term ends at the end of December.

Court spokesman John Nevin says Wilder will participate in decisions that can be written before Jan. 1. The court heard 13 cases in October, including a major dispute about people who were wrongly accused of committing fraud to get unemployment benefits. But it sometimes takes months for opinions to emerge.

No cases will be heard in December.

Megan Cavanagh will become the newest justice on Jan. 1. Justice Elizabeth Clement also won election to an eight-year term.





