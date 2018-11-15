BELLINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts teacher has been placed on leave while the school and police investigate allegations he recorded a student using the faculty bathroom.

Bellingham schools Superintendent Peter Marano told parents this week that the teacher at Bellingham Memorial School was “removed from the classroom” on Nov. 9.

The teacher’s name has not been made public because the investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been announced.

The teacher has coached at the school for 14 years and also coaches baseball.

Police say a 14-year-old boy told a school resource officer last week that when a coach told him he could use the faculty bathroom, the boy found a box with a hole and a cellphone recording inside.

Students in grades 4 through 7 attend the school.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.