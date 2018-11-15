EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A teenager accused of shooting another youth at a southern New Jersey home has been indicted on aggravated manslaughter charges.
Atlantic County prosecutors say 18-year-old Ernesto Contreras Jimenez also faces two weapons counts in the indictment handed up by a county grand jury. It was made public Wednesday.
The Egg Harbor teen initially was charged as a juvenile after the shooting of 16-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez-Santos Jr. on Jan. 26 in Egg Harbor. Jimenez was 17 at the time, but a judge moved his case to adult court in September.
Authorities say someone called police and said a child had fallen down the stairs at the home. But during the 911 call, another person got on the phone and said a shooting had occurred.
A motive has not been disclosed.
