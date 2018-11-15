DENVER (AP) - The Latest on a man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies southeast of Denver (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Multiple sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man they say reached for a gun after he fled the scene of a reported domestic disturbance southeast of Denver.

Julie Brooks, a spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, tells The Denver Post the man was threatening someone with a gun Thursday morning and fled in a vehicle when deputies arrived.

She says the deputies chased him and eventually boxed him in with their patrol cars. They then broke the suspect’s car window to get him out and shot him when he allegedly went for a gun.

Three deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

The man’s name has not been released.

___

11:20 a.m.

Colorado police say they shot and wounded a person who reached for a gun after deputies stopped a vehicle that had fled a domestic violence call Thursday morning.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the person was taken a hospital but no details were immediately released on the person’s condition or injuries.

One deputy received minor injuries in the incident that occurred on a street in a southeast Denver suburb.

Police say the incident began when they received a domestic violence call about 9 a.m. that included information that a person had a gun.

Deputies pursued and stopped a vehicle that left the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.