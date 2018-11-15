TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced for filing false income tax returns to gain thousands of dollars in refunds.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says 33-year-old Clariece Burden-Stelly was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in a federal prison. Once she is released, Burden-Stelly will be on supervised release for three years.
The sentencing is a result of her guilty plea to false claims and wire fraud.
Prosecutors say Burden-Stelly filed the false documents between 2012 and 2012 with names and Social Security numbers she obtained.
In addition, she used the IRS employer identification numbers of her ex-employers to report bogus wage and withholding information.
Burden-Stelly has also been ordered to pay more than $19,000 in restitution.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.