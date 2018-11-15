TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced for filing false income tax returns to gain thousands of dollars in refunds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says 33-year-old Clariece Burden-Stelly was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in a federal prison. Once she is released, Burden-Stelly will be on supervised release for three years.

The sentencing is a result of her guilty plea to false claims and wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Burden-Stelly filed the false documents between 2012 and 2012 with names and Social Security numbers she obtained.

In addition, she used the IRS employer identification numbers of her ex-employers to report bogus wage and withholding information.

Burden-Stelly has also been ordered to pay more than $19,000 in restitution.





