WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - A man who was shot and wounded by a Vermont state trooper when he refused orders to drop a shotgun has been released from an Albany, New York, hospital and is facing charges in Vermont.

Bernard Rougeau of Pownal was expected to be arraigned Thursday on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and reckless endangerment.

Troopers were called to a residence last month for a report that the 48-year-old Rougeau was intoxicated and had intentionally cut himself. When they arrived they learned Rougeau had gone into the woods with a gun. Police say when Rougeau emerged from the woods he was shot after refusing to drop the shotgun.

The trooper who fired at him has been placed on leave.





