BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Maple Falls man convicted of kidnapping and beating another man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The Bellingham Herald says 63-year-old Donald Lee Calvin was sentenced Wednesday in Whatcom County Superior Court after a jury convicted him last month of assault, kidnapping and other charges.

Prosecutors say Calvin assaulted Jones on Nov. 30, 2016, handcuffed him to a ladder and beat him over several hours because he believed Jones had stolen money from him.

They say Calvin then drove Jones on a logging road up Sumas Mountain, apparently to leave the injured man there. Jones managed to run when the car stopped and hid in an embankment until Calvin left.

Calvin maintained his innocence at trial and called his sentencing an injustice.





