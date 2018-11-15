NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A woman who bludgeoned a North Little Rock man to death with glass ashtrays has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 40-year-old Keebie Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder for the slaying of 59-year-old Tyrone Tatum.

Police reports show that Tatum was found dead with his head heavily battered in his North Little Rock apartment in August 2017. Medical examiners estimated Tatum was struck at least 50 times. Investigators found a pair of broken and bloody glass ashtrays, which were presumed to be the murder weapons.

Jackson’s mother, LaMelda Sims Carey, told authorities her daughter had just moved in with Tatum the day before he was killed.

Jackson says she hit Tatum with the ashtrays because he was choking her after becoming angry while they were drinking and taking drugs.

