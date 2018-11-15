NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - An attorney for a Yale University student who had faced allegations of sexually assaulting two people says police have closed the investigation without bringing charges.

Norm Pattis, an attorney for Saifullah Khan, tells the New Haven Register he now wants the Ivy league school to lift its emergency suspension of Khan put in place last month when the allegations first surfaced.

The university did not immediately respond.

The 25-year-old Khan has been accused of assaulting two people he knew in Washington D.C. in August. Metropolitan police say they closed the investigation Nov. 13.

Khan had been charged with raping a female undergraduate at Yale in 2015 but was acquitted in March. He testified that the encounter was consensual. He had been suspended at time too.

