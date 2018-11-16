SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Two men accused of sex trafficking in the Mitchell area have pleaded not guilty in federal court.
The Argus Leader reports that 57-year-old Timothy Bingham and 35-year-old Walter Jandreau are accused of trafficking a juvenile girl through the use of force.
They were indicted earlier this month. Sex trafficking carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.
Jandreau also is charged with sexual exploitation of a child in the production of child pornography.
