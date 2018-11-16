ISTANBUL (AP) - Turkey’s state-run news agency says a court in Istanbul has sentenced six people to life in prison for their involvement in a deadly Islamic State group attack on Istanbul’s main airport in 2016.

Anadolu Agency said Friday the six were convicted of premediated homicide in the attack that killed 45 people and injured 163. They also were convicted of contravening the Turkish Constitution.

On June 28, 2016, three suspected militants armed with automatic weapons stormed Ataturk International Airport and detonated suicide vests that also killed them. The attack was one of several in Turkey blamed on IS extremists.

The attackers were identified as Vadim Osmanav and Rakhim Bulgarov, while the third man’s name remains unknown.

The defendants in the trial included Russian, Algerian, Tunisian, Egyptian, Syrian and Turkish citizens.





