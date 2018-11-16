An Arizona man says he was viciously attacked and his “Make American Great Again” hat was snatched while he was demonstrating in support of President Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

Jonathan Sparks told NBC-affiliated KVOA that he was walking in downtown Tucson wearing his pro-Trump hat and carrying a “Jobs not Mobs” sign the weekend before the election when a man attacked him from behind and ripped the hat off his head.

“The assailant had jumped onto my ankle from behind and so I, not knowing yet that my ankle was broken into four pieces, turned around to grab and take the hat back and my hands latched onto the hat,” Mr. Sparks recalled.

“I heard the words, ‘Hitler’ and ‘Nazi’ and ‘Trump.’ He was shouting things like that,” he said. “He came over the top of me and over and over again, he hit me.”

Bystanders reportedly rushed to Mr. Sparks’ aid and held the attacker until police arrived. Tucson police said they arrested Daniel Zaroes Brito, 42, on robbery charges, but additional charges could be filed, Fox News reported.

Mr. Sparks is now recovering from surgery after spending 20 hours in the hospital, he told KVOA. Despite the pain and trauma from the event, he said he learned how “wonderful” and caring the people of Tucson can be.

“There were people who pulled him off, paramedics who stayed with me, there is a police officer that protected me,” he said.





