Billy Idol, the British-born musician behind rock songs such as “Rebel Yell” and “White Wedding,” became a U.S. citizen this week during a naturalization ceremony in California.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services shared news of the singer’s naturalization on Wednesday in a social media post referencing the words to “White Wedding,” the second single off his 1982 debut album.

“It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony,” USCIS said on Twitter. “Congratulations Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA.”

The tweet was accompanied by several pictures of the ceremony, including one of the rocker holding a small American flag while taking the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance.

The singer has since retweeted the post to his nearly quarter-million Twitter followers.

Born as William Michael Albert Broad in Middlesex, U.K., the musician has used the alias “Billy Idol” while recording and performing professionally, first in the late 1970s with Generation X, a British punk band, prior to launching a solo career the following decade.

He has received three Grammy Award nominations in the category of Best Male Rock Vocal Performance, and he won a MTV Video Music award in 1990 for “Cradle of Love.”

Foreigners are eligible for U.S. citizenship once they have become a permanent resident for at least five years and can demonstrate basic English language skills, good moral character and “an attachment to the principles and ideals of the U.S. Constitution,” according to USCIS.



Over 750,000 people were naturalized as U.S. citizens during fiscal year 2016, according to USCIS.

Idol, 62, briefly lived in Long Island as a child, according to his website. He returned to the U.K. in time for the British punk explosion that began in the mid 1970s, and in the 1980s he relocated to Manhattan following Generation X’s disbandment.

His next performance is scheduled for Las Vegas in Jan. 2018.





