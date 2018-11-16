NEW YORK (AP) - Two reputed associates of the Gambino crime family have been charged with torching a businessman’s Mercedes Benz in Howard Beach.

Peter Tuccio and Jonathan Gurino face federal counts of extortion, arson and conspiracy in the 2015 fire. They were arrested Friday and were awaiting a court appearance. It was immediately clear whether they had attorneys.

Authorities say the Gambino crime family targeted the businessman after he began dodging extortion payments.

The FBI says surveillance video captured a third man, Gino Gabrielli, pouring liquid on the Mercedes before it erupted in flames outside the businessman’s home.

Gabrielli sustained third-degree burns and pleaded guilty to arson in 2016. He initially claimed he received the injuries while cooking chicken and rice at his home - an account his mother contradicted.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.