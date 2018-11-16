ALFRED, Maine (AP) - A FBI task force is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who failed to report to a sober home and fled from police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force describes 26-year-old Joshua Weldon as “armed and dangerous.”

The FBI says Weldon was arrested in August on a charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. He was released on bond and ordered to reside at a sober house, but failed to report there and at the U.S. Probation Office. An arrest warrant was issued.

The FBI says Sanford police on Nov. 6 tried to stop a vehicle in which Weldon was traveling. Weldon fled to a Springvale apartment.



The FBI accepts tips at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 857-386-2000.





