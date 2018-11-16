COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - A former county health department worker in northeast Mississippi has been indicted for skimming cash paid by patients.

Phyllis Welch of Columbus was arrested Wednesday and jailed in Lowndes County on a felony embezzlement charge. She’s pleading not guilty, with a trial set for February.

State Auditor Shad White says the 55-year-old Welch stole $1,967 in patient payments from May through September of 2017 while managing the Lowndes County Health Department office.

White says Welch altered records to show fake deductions from cash payments and stole the money.

White demands that Welch pay $4,103. That would cover losses, plus interest and investigation costs. If Tullis doesn’t pay within 30 days, White says he will file a civil suit.

Welch faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.





