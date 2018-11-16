SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - A federal grand jury in Puerto Rico has indicted a man accused of posting threatening messages on Twitter about wanting to bomb CNN.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday identified him as Carlos Rodriguez Vidal from the southwestern coastal town of Cabo Rojo. Authorities say he posted several messages last week, including that he hated CNN, wanted to take it off the air and blow up the 24-hour news network.

Officials said the FBI searched Rodriguez’s home and arrested him after a CNN employee reported the messages on Nov. 7.

It’s not immediately clear if Rodriguez has an attorney. He faces a maximum of 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.





