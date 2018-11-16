CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of shooting and wounding a police officer in South Carolina in 2013.

News outlets reported a jury deliberated about 45 minutes Thursday before returning a guilty verdict on a charge of attempted murder against 32-year-old Mark Lorenzo Blake Jr.

The charge carries a maximum of 30 years in prison, but Circuit Judge William Keesley sentenced Blake to life under the “three strikes” law.

Blake did not deny shooting officer Cory Goldstein, but said he fired in self-defense.

Goldstein suffered wounds to his thigh, arm, shoulder and finger. Another bullet hit his ballistic vest.

Goldstein had tried to make a traffic stop involving Blake, who the officer said ran behind a motel and then exchanged fire with the officer.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.