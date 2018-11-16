HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who managed a large-scale fencing operation has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Paul William Muzyka was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to four years and six months in prison.

The North Haven man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit the interstate transport of stolen property and interstate transport of stolen property in March 2016.

Prosecutors say Muzyka and his co-defendant, George Connelly Jr., bought stolen items from people and sold the goods at their secondhand store in New Haven, Ace Amusements, and on eBay.

The items were stolen by shoplifters with opioid addictions.

Connelly was convicted in May of interstate transport of stolen property and sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.