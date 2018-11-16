LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) - Police have charged a man they say left his 4-year-old daughter locked inside his car for more than half an hour while he was inside a Rhode Island casino.

Jose Funes, of Cumberland, faces a charge of child neglect.

Lincoln police responded to the Twin River Casino last weekend after security personnel found the girl crying inside a car in the parking lot.

They opened the car and cared for the girl.

They estimate she was in the car for 30 to 40 minutes when the temperature outside was 36 degrees.

Police say when they found the 27-year-old Funes inside the casino he appeared to be intoxicated. The child’s mother came and picked up the child and the case was referred to state child welfare officials.





