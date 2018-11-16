CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say two men entered a family’s vehicle that was left running while the family dropped off donations at a church and the mother was struck by the vehicle and killed when she and the father tried to stop the men.

A Cleveland police statement says that the 33-year-old woman was struck around 3 p.m. Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was with her two children and their father at the time. No one else was hurt.

Police didn’t immediately release the woman’s identity. They say the suspected carjackers sped off in the vehicle, which police later found abandoned on a road.

The police statement says a man was taken into custody Thursday, but investigators hadn’t confirmed whether he was responsible for the carjacking.





