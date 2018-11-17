WARREN, Maine (AP) - State police are investigating an inmate death at the Maine State Prison.

Officials say 50-year-old Christopher Nault of Farmington died Friday morning. Maine Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick declined to provide details until an investigation is complete.

Nault was serving a two-year sentence for violating his probation. He was originally detained on lesser charges including driving under the influence.

The investigation is being conducted by state police and the state medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was performed Friday but results weren’t released.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.