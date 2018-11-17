SEATTLE (AP) - Gun dealers and shooting ranges in King County in western Washington will have to post warning signs about the danger of firearms.

The Seattle Times reports that the King County Board of Health voted unanimously Thursday to approve the regulation that will take effect next month.

The signs say the presence of a firearm in the home increases the risk of suicide, homicide and unintentional deaths to children.

Gun sellers and rangers not displaying the signs could receive a warning followed by fines of up to $100 per violation.

Public Health - Seattle & King County is the agency that would enforce the regulation. But that agency doesn’t have the $260,000 needed to do so.

