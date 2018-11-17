LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas man faces prison time after being sentenced for not paying more than $3 million in taxes and for fraudulently concealed assets.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey on Thursday sentenced 67-year-old Richard Neiswonger to 22 months in prison and also ordered him to pay $3.2 million in restitution to the IRS.

Neiswonger previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Neiswonger, a business partner and a certified public accountant conspired to promote false and misleading business information for a program to conceal people’s assets from potential litigants and creditors.

The office says Neiswonger in a separate case conspired with his wife and their lawyer to fraudulently convey approximately $1 million to the attorney so that it would be concealed from authorities.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.