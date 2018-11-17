DALLAS (AP) - A Mississippi woman is in custody after police say she traveled to Texas and kidnapped two girls from their home.

Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Gaylene Edwards was being held Saturday in the Rankin County jail in Mississippi on charges that include two counts of kidnapping.

Authorities say Edwards, described as a family acquaintance to the girls, appeared at their home northeast of Dallas early Friday morning.

Police in Texas, working with the U.S. Marshals Service and officers in Pearl, Mississippi, tracked Edwards and the girls to Jackson, Mississippi, where she was apprehended later Friday. Edwards is a resident of Pearl.

The girls, ages 8 and 11, were not physically harmed.

Authorities have not indicated a motive in the case.

Jail records don’t indicate whether Edwards has an attorney to speak on her behalf.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.