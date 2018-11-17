Two police officers have been suspended while authorities in the nation’s capital and a neighboring county in Maryland conduct investigations into allegations involving a local prostitute.

“There is an allegation that an off-duty Prince George’s County police officer exchanged money for a sexual act while he was in his marked cruiser in the District of Columbia,” the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. “Within hours of learning about the allegation, the officer was suspended with pay while the case moves forward.”

“We are aware of the allegations of misconduct against one of our sworn members,” the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said in a separate statement. “The member has been placed on non-contact status pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The allegations brought against both officers are related, D.C. Fox 5 first reported. The outlet said it obtained video showing a plainclothes officer in a Prince George’s County cruiser arriving at a location in Northeast D.C. where the incident allegedly occurred, as well as photographs of a man “wearing only a DC police polo shirt and naked below the waist.”

The man photographed pantsless was identified by sources as a lieutenant in the MPD, the Fox affiliate first reported Wednesday.

Both the MPD and the Prince George’s County Police Department’s internal affairs division are separately investigating allegations involving the off-duty Maryland officer, Prince George’s County said in the statement.

“If the truth is that this occurred, then that officer will be held accountable,” said Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski, The Washington Post reported. “We’re going to be fair, but we’re also going to be frank and transparent.”

MPD said it is also investigating allegations against the D.C. officer and has barred the person from speaking to the public pending the probe’s outcome.



Neither officer has been identified or formally charged as of early Saturday.

Maryland’s fourth largest law enforcement agency, the Prince George’s County Police Department has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks over other allegations involving its officers.

In October, Officer 1st Class Ryan Macklin was indicted on charges of allegedly raping a woman during a traffic staff. Last week, meanwhile, the department announced the suspension of an officer accused of requesting money from motorists cited for traffic violations.





