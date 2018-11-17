PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Providence police have seized at least $1 million worth of heroin in one of the largest drug busts in city history.

Authorities say they found nearly 51 pounds (23 kilograms) of pure heroin hidden in school bus seats in a city apartment Friday morning. Officials say the heroin could be worth at least $4 million when diluted with other substances and sold on the street.

The bust came during an investigation by city detectives looking into large amounts of heroin being sold and bought in Providence.

Police arrested 45-year-old Jose Figueroa Rosales on drug charges after they say he allowed authorities to search the apartment. He is being held without bail. It isn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.





