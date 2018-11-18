MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Two Montana men who ran an ammunition company that illegally dumped lead-contaminated wastewater into city sewers have each been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

Judge Dana Christensen sentenced 27-year-old Zachary Daniel Flanagan on Thursday and 27-year-old Nolan Schimpf on Friday in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

The Bozeman men had pleaded guilty in August under a plea deal with prosecutors.

Flanagan was chief executive of the now defunct-USA Brass Company in Bozeman, where Schimpf worked as chief production officer.

Flanagan admitted to deceiving sewer system operators about the dangers posed by the contaminated water. Prosecutors say Schimpf knew about the lead wastewater dumping but did not stop it.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com





