Official certified results from the contentious race show Republican Brian Kemp narrowly avoided facing a runoff against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Official results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office say that Kemp defeated Abrams by 54,723 votes out of more than 3.9 million ballots cast.

Kemp had to get more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff against Abrams. Official results show he garnered 50.22 percent of the vote





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.