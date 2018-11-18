VISALIA, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors in central California say the arrests of two police officers in an alleged corruption scandal have led to the dismissal of at least 40 criminal cases.

Officials said Friday that Bryan Ferreira and Shane Logan, both 13-year veterans of the Visalia Police Department, face multiple charges including conspiracy and perjury. It wasn’t known Sunday if they have attorneys.

The officers are accused of obtaining search warrants based upon controlled narcotic buys that did not occur. They’re also suspected of falsifying police reports.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward says 40 criminal cases the officers were involved with - mostly involving drugs and most of them pending - have been thrown out. He says that number’s likely to rise.

The officers are scheduled to be arraigned Monday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.