SALT LAKE CITY — Advocates are demanding answers in the death of a 30-year-old hip-hop artist who was fatally shot by Salt Lake City police.

KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City reports dozens of people demonstrated in Salt Lake City on Saturday to protest the shooting of Cody Belgard.

The group “Utah Against Police Brutality” and the Rose Park Brown Berets say Belgard was shot while fleeing.

Police say Belgard, a rap artist who performed under the name “See Smoke,” was shot by Salt Lake City Police officers after he tried to ram a police car. Authorities say Belgard was believed to have been a driver in a vehicle that previously fled police.

Police say officers shot Belgard after he ignored officers’ commands.

The West Valley City Police Department will lead an investigation into the Belgard shooting.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.