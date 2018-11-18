President Trump on Sunday gave himself an A+ for his performance as president, although he said he was reluctant to do it.

“I hate to do it but I will do it — I give myself an A+. Is that enough? Can I go higher than that?” Mr. Trump said in an interview aired on “Fox News Sunday.”

The president said he had plenty of accomplishment that back up the high marks.

“I think I am doing a great job. We have the best economy we’ve ever had. We’re doing really well. We would have been at war with North Korea if let’s say that [previous] administrant continued forward,” said Mr. Trump.

He did express regret in not visiting Arlington National Cemetery last week on Veterans Day, a breach of presidential tradition for which he was criticized.

“I should have done that,” said Mr. Trump, noting that he was busy with affairs of state and had just returned from France, where he gave a speech at an American cemetery for World War I troops.

It was an uncharacteristic admission by Mr. Trump that he had made a mistake.

“I probably in retrospect I should have [visited Arlington] and I did last year. I will virtually every year,” said the president.





