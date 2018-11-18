FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) - Florida sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a drug trafficking suspect they say tried to run them over with his car.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told reporters that the suspect was a major drug dealer whom deputies tried to arrest Saturday.

He said that when the suspect parked outside a fast-food restaurant, a deputy parked his car to block him as others moved in to arrest him.

Mascara said the suspect put the car into reverse and smashed into the patrol car, then put it into drive and accelerated, striking a deputy. That deputy was not seriously hurt.

Mascara said the suspect then drove at other deputies, who opened fire, killing him. The suspect’s name has not been released.





