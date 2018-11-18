A trio of incoming House freshman on Sunday said President Trump should have visited Arlington National Cemetery instead of focusing on other business last Monday, when Veterans Day was observed as a federal holiday.

“Showing that you care about that sacrifice, giving respect to our fallen soldiers is an easy thing to do — especially if you live in the same city as the cemetery,” Rep.-elect Deb Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat whose father is buried at Arlington, told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Rep.-elect Chrissy Houlahan, Pennsylvania Democrat and former U.S. Air Force officer, agreed.

“This is personal to me, but it’s also about our nation,” Ms. Houlahan said.

Even Mr. Trump, in a rare admission of regret, admitted he goofed by focusing on calls and other business instead of visiting the cemetery upon returning from a trip to France for events marking the end of World War I.

“I should have done that,” Mr. Trump said in an interview set to air on Fox News Sunday.

Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw, Texas Republican and former Navy SEAL who knew soldiers buried at Arlington, said he would have liked to have seen Mr. Trump at the cemetery, “but I’m not offended by the fact he didn’t go.”

He said Mr. Trump has been attentive to Gold Star families who’ve lost relatives in battle and lobbied for higher pay and better funding for the military.

That’s what’s really important, he told CNN.





