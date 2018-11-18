By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 18, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say they’ve charged a Vermont man with threatening another person with a knife in a car.

They say Sean Joyal, of Derby Line, Vermont, faces additional charges including second-degree assault and simple assault.

Police were notified late Saturday afternoon of a domestic disturbance in a car.

Authorities believe the episode unfolded over several jurisdictions before the arrest was made in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

It’s unknown if Joyal has a lawyer. The 29-year-old is scheduled for a video arraignment on Monday in Rockingham County Superior Court.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide