Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said Sunday he’s still mulling the “intensely personal decision” of whether to run for president in 2020, though he’s already devised a playbook for defeating President Trump.

The Democrat said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden or whoever the nominee is must focus on “the dignity of work” to win over Ohio, a critical swing state.

“Make the contrast between the phony populism of Donald Trump, where the White House looks like a retreat for Wall Street executives, and the real populism, where populism is not racist. It’s not anti-Semitic. It doesn’t push some people down to lift others up,” Mr. Brown told NBC’s Meet the Press. “I think any one of them can win my state, if they make that contrast between the phony populism of Donald Trump and the dignity of work and all that we stand for.”

Mr. Brown defeated Rep. Jim Renacci comfortably on election night, even though Mr. Trump easily swiped the state in 2016 and a Republican, Mike DeWine, won the governor’s race this year.

The 66-year-old senator said Ohio is “just becoming a more and more conservative state,” though argues he’s been able to thread the needle, voting against the North American Free Trade Agreement and Iraq War while supporting marriage equality and other progressive causes.

As a result, people who supported Mr. DeWine also backed his Senate bid.

“Obviously, I won enough of those voters, because I don’t look at people as Trump voters or Clinton voters. I look at voters as workers and citizens,” Mr. Brown said.

Labor unions and progressive voices think Mr. Brown might be the foil to Mr. Trump that Democrats need.

Mr. Brown said his lifelong dream was to play centerfield for the Cleveland Indians — not helm the White House — but he’s thinking it over.

“[My wife] Connie and I are still thinking about this. It’s an intensely personal decision with my wife and my children,” he said. “My grandchildren don’t know enough to know what it means. But it would, it would change their lives. And I need to be aware of all of that, as I make this decision.”





