Democrat Ben McAdams is declaring victory after a vote dump shows he’s retaken the lead over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love in a tight race that’s close to the recount zone.

McAdams said Monday night at a news conference that county clerks told his campaign that nearly all the votes have been counted, leaving no way for the lead to revert to Love. State election officials will certify the results Nov. 26.

McAdams says Love has not conceded. He is the Salt Lake County mayor.

Love’s campaign didn’t immediately comment. She is trying to win a third term.

New vote results released Monday night show McAdams leads Love by 0.28 percent - barely outside the threshold for a recount.

Final vote counts are expected Tuesday.

The Associated Press has not called the race.





