Democrat Ben McAdams has retaken the lead over Republican Rep. Mia Love in a tight race that remains close to the recount zone.

New vote results released Monday night by the Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County show McAdams leads by 739 votes in a race where a total of about 269,000 ballots have been counted across four counties.

McAdams leads Love by 0.28 percent - barely outside the threshold for a recount. Under Utah law, a candidate can request a recount if the margin is 0.25 percent or tighter.

The counties are set to release their final vote counts Tuesday afternoon. State election officials will certify the results on Nov. 26.

Earlier Monday, Love had widened her lead with new results from Republican-leaning Utah County.

Love is the first black Republican woman in Congress. She is trying to win her third term.

McAdams is the mayor of Salt Lake County and a former state lawmaker.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.