Homeland Security shut down incoming traffic at the country’s busiest land-border crossing in order to harden the port of entry, Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday.

Ms. Nielsen said she had gotten word a large number of migrants were preparing to “rush the border,” hoping to overwhelm U.S. authorities at the San Ysidro entry point, just north of Tijuana, Mexico.

“Unfortunately, some members of the caravan are purposely causing disruptions at our border ports of entry,” she said on Twitter. “There is a legal and illegal way to enter the U.S. We have deployed additional forces to protect our border. We will enforce all our laws.”

She posted photos of additional razor wire and barriers being added around the port of entry.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.