Chipotle says the company has offered a St. Paul restaurant manager her job back after she was fired in a dine-and-dash case.

The company said in a statement Monday that it has reviewed the evidence and decided to offer the manager her job back. While Chipotle says its protocol was not followed serving these customers, the company publicly apologized to the manager “for being put in this position.”

The manager was fired for not serving five black men and asking them to prove they could pay before taking their order.

Employees accused the men of being repeat dine-and-dashers. One of the men posted a video of the incident on Twitter, alleging that he and his friends were subjected to racial stereotyping.

Chipotle says the company "will work to continue to ensure that we support a respectful workplace for our employees and our customers alike."





