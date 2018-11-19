Sen. Charles E. Grassley said Monday he wants President Trump to not publicly criticize White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly out of respect of his military service.
The current chief of staff served more than 45 years in the Marines and retired in 2016.
Mr. Kelly appears to be on the outs with the president, as speculation swirls around whether or not Mr. Trump will push him out of the administration.
The president told Fox News’ Chris Wallace that he isn’t entirely satisfied with Mr. Kelly’s work.
“Certain things I love that he does, and there are certain things I don’t love,” Mr. Trump said. “There a couple of things that just aren’t his strength. It’s not his fault, it’s not his strength.”
